The 'apocalyptically minded' global far right
The storming of the US Capitol puts a spotlight on the international links between right-wing militants and the hate-filled ideology that has spawned mass shootings from Norway to New Zealand
(NYTIMES) When insurrectionists stormed the US Capitol in Washington this month, far-right extremists across the Atlantic cheered.
Mr Jurgen Elsasser, editor of Germany's most prominent far-right magazine, was watching live from his couch. "We were following it like a soccer match," he said.