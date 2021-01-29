The 'apocalyptically minded' global far right

The storming of the US Capitol puts a spotlight on the international links between right-wing militants and the hate-filled ideology that has spawned mass shootings from Norway to New Zealand

Katrin Bennhold and Michael Schwirtz
Supporters of then President Donald Trump in a stand-off with police outside the US Capitol on Jan 6. For years, far-right extremists traded ideology and inspiration on societies’ fringes and in the deepest realms of the Internet. Now, the events of Jan 6 have laid bare their violent potential, the writer says. PHOTO: NYTIMES
  • Published
    1 hour ago
(NYTIMES) When insurrectionists stormed the US Capitol in Washington this month, far-right extremists across the Atlantic cheered.

Mr Jurgen Elsasser, editor of Germany's most prominent far-right magazine, was watching live from his couch. "We were following it like a soccer match," he said.

