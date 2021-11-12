For Subscribers
By Invitation
The AI robot therapist will see you now
With artificial intelligence pervading every part of life and chatbots available 24/7, will there still be a place for psychiatrists?
Pervasively, and often insidiously, artificial intelligence has infiltrated and woven itself into our lives.
We have AI customer service chatbots answering our queries; AI delivering our Google searches tagged with unsolicited curated ads; AI translating between languages; AI buying and selling stocks, writing corporate reports, and picking potential hires.