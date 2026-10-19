The AI race belongs to those who deploy it quickly
Regional execution is showing that deploying intelligence matters far more than inventing it.
Bruno S. Sergi
Anyone who wonders what impact artificial intelligence has probably doesn’t live in Asia.
In India, a digital platform called BHASHINI allows citizens to access government services in more than 22 local languages using multilingual AI. In Japan, civil servants across government ministries began deploying generative AI tools in 2026 to streamline daily administration.