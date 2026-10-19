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The AI race belongs to those who deploy it quickly

Regional execution is showing that deploying intelligence matters far more than inventing it.

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Every week brings a new prediction that artificial intelligence models are improving at a remarkable pace for many Asian economies.

Every week brings a new prediction that artificial intelligence models are improving at a remarkable pace for many Asian economies.

PHOTO: AFP

Bruno S. Sergi

Anyone who wonders what impact artificial intelligence has probably doesn’t live in Asia. 

In India, a digital platform called BHASHINI allows citizens to access government services in more than 22 local languages using multilingual AI. In Japan, civil servants across government ministries began deploying generative AI tools in 2026 to streamline daily administration.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.