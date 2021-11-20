The 2022 Philippine elections: Like father, like 'Daughter-te'

Like her father, Sara Duterte-Carpio has shown herself just as adept at unexpected political swerves. Her decision to ditch his party and run as No. 2 on the Marcos ticket raises intriguing possibilities for the country's future.

Aries A. Arugay
  • Published
    35 min ago
For almost a week, Filipinos were all agog over the sudden twists and turns of a head-spinning political drama. Central to its plot - who will be the presidential candidate of the outgoing Duterte administration.

The original game plan had President Rodrigo Duterte's official party PDP-Laban fielding Senator Ronald dela Rosa for the post, even though he was seen as a placeholder for the president's daughter, Davao Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

