The 2022 Philippine elections: Like father, like 'Daughter-te'
Like her father, Sara Duterte-Carpio has shown herself just as adept at unexpected political swerves. Her decision to ditch his party and run as No. 2 on the Marcos ticket raises intriguing possibilities for the country's future.
For almost a week, Filipinos were all agog over the sudden twists and turns of a head-spinning political drama. Central to its plot - who will be the presidential candidate of the outgoing Duterte administration.
The original game plan had President Rodrigo Duterte's official party PDP-Laban fielding Senator Ronald dela Rosa for the post, even though he was seen as a placeholder for the president's daughter, Davao Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.