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Thailand’s ghosts of 1997 hold growth lessons for Hanoi

Countries can afford to miss growth targets but cannot afford a banking system weighed down by bad loans. Thailand suffered from this 30 years back and Vietnam should take note.

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Workers craft jewellery at Pandora’s new manufacturing plant in Ho Chi Minh City . The country can afford a slower-growing economy but not a banking system under stress, says the writer.

Workers craft jewellery at Pandora’s new manufacturing plant in Ho Chi Minh City. The country can afford a slower-growing economy but not a banking system under stress, says the writer.

PHOTO: AFP

Ramkishen S. Rajan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual meetings have returned to Bangkok, 35 years after the city last hosted them. In 1991, Thailand was one of Asia’s most admired economies. Six years later, the collapse of the baht set off a regional financial crisis.

Vietnam’s rapid growth gives that history renewed relevance. Its economy is now approaching Thailand’s in size at market exchange rates. Real gross domestic product expanded by just over 8% in 2025, close to Thailand’s average annual growth of 8.3% from 1990 to 1996.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.