Telling parents to ‘think before they post’ about their kids isn’t enough
What drives real action is giving parents the confidence and tools to manage privacy effectively.
Jiow Hee Jhee and Trishia Octaviano
A mother who shared snippets of family life online took care not to disclose her children’s names or real-time locations. Yet strangers still sent screenshots of her posts and claimed to know who her children were.
She may have done it with the best intentions – parental pride, sharing with other family members and recording milestone events. The trend is known as “sharenting”, where parents share information and images of their children online, often without their consent.