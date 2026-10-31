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Telling parents to ‘think before they post’ about their kids isn’t enough

What drives real action is giving parents the confidence and tools to manage privacy effectively.

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Sharenting can expose a child’s personal information and leave a lasting digital footprint, putting their safety, security and privacy at risk.

Sharenting, the practice of parents sharing information and images of their children online, often without their consent, can leave a lasting digital footprint and expose children to safety, security and privacy risks.

ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Jiow Hee Jhee and Trishia Octaviano

A mother who shared snippets of family life online took care not to disclose her children’s names or real-time locations. Yet strangers still sent screenshots of her posts and claimed to know who her children were.

She may have done it with the best intentions – parental pride, sharing with other family members and recording milestone events. The trend is known as “sharenting”, where parents share information and images of their children online, often without their consent.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.