Online safety and social media liability: Has the tide turned?

Last week, a United Kingdom coroner's court ruled that British teen Molly Russell died in 2017 "from an act of self-harm while suffering from depression and the negative effects of online content". The coroner determined that the social media content contributed to her death in a "more than minimal way".

The court heard that on Instagram, the 14-year-old had saved, liked or shared over 16,000 Instagram posts including photos and videos romanticising self-harm and suicide. Some 2,000 were found to be sad, gloomy and depressing images. Pinterest had prompted her with e-mails recommending content such as "10 depression pins you might like".