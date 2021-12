(NYTIMES) - Technology won. One proof of that victory is that it's hard to define what "technology" even is. Tech is more like a coat of new paint on everything than a definable set of products or industries. Healthcare is tech. Entertainment is tech. Schools are tech. Money is tech. Transportation is tech. We live through tech.

Technology is also in a liminal phase where the promise of what might be coming next coexists with the complicated reality of what is happening now.