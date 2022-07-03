On My Mind

Technology is the story of our lives

We all alter, sometimes without knowing, just quietly evolving as we're nervously dragged into new centuries

Assistant Sports Editor
Updated
Published
8 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

My brother lives in the moors of Devon and can tell you about the mating habits of the red fox. The outdoors is his preferred planet. Chopping wood he is well-versed in, technology not so much. The other day when he had to change a Gmail password, his face had the intense flush of a man attempting to alter nuclear codes.

Usually, at this point, older folks summon their eye-rolling children. We live in overlapping worlds of sometimes separate languages. They transport themselves via virtual reality, we communicated through a telex machine. Let it not be said that only we get confused, because so do they. The sweetest story I heard recently was about a young adult who bought her dad one of those retro turntables and a single vinyl record. The Beatles, of course.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on July 03, 2022, with the headline Technology is the story of our lives. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top