Technology is helping Santa Claus come to town more efficiently

Dear shareholders of Father Christmas (FC) Global Inc, ’tis the season for management to update you on the state of the business.

Growth in demand continues to be ho-ho-hum. That other implausible global delivery maestro, the stork, has been slacking, so our global customer base has expanded by just 130 million infants in 2023, down from 144 million in 2012, bringing the total addressable market to just over two billion under 15-year-olds. We thus made 2023 the “year of efficiency”, like Meta but jollier.