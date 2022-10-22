By Invitation

Tech, not Taiwan, is front line of US-China contest

Biden’s ‘small yard high fence’ policy on high-tech has major consequences for China and others

James Crabtree

Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

President Xi Jinping’s recent speech to the 20th National Congress of China’s Communist Party was pored over by those seeking hints about a likely further deterioration in ties between his country and the United States. Arguably just as important, however, will be the impact of an obscure technical document published earlier in October by the US Department of Commerce, detailing a new wave of restrictions on Chinese access to advanced technology.

On Oct 7, the US Bureau of Industry and Security — the government body in charge of export controls — issued a long-awaited 139-page report aiming to deny China access to advanced semiconductors. Using Washington’s dominant position in global supply chains as a tool, the new policy aims not to simply bar China from technology developed and made in the US, but potentially from much of the rest of the advanced world as well.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top