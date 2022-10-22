Tech, not Taiwan, is front line of US-China contest

President Xi Jinping’s recent speech to the 20th National Congress of China’s Communist Party was pored over by those seeking hints about a likely further deterioration in ties between his country and the United States. Arguably just as important, however, will be the impact of an obscure technical document published earlier in October by the US Department of Commerce, detailing a new wave of restrictions on Chinese access to advanced technology.

On Oct 7, the US Bureau of Industry and Security — the government body in charge of export controls — issued a long-awaited 139-page report aiming to deny China access to advanced semiconductors. Using Washington’s dominant position in global supply chains as a tool, the new policy aims not to simply bar China from technology developed and made in the US, but potentially from much of the rest of the advanced world as well.