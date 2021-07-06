For Subscribers
Tech cold war's 'most complicated machine' out of China's reach
The machine sold by a Dutch company has emerged as a key lever for policymakers - and illustrates how any country's hopes of building a completely self-sufficient supply chain in semiconductor technology are unrealistic.
SAN FRANCISCO • President Joe Biden and many lawmakers in Washington are worried these days about computer chips and China's ambitions with the foundational technology.
But a massive machine sold by a Dutch company has emerged as a key lever for policymakers - and illustrates how any country's hopes of building a completely self-sufficient supply chain in semiconductor technology are unrealistic.