Teach your kids critical thinking. It will matter sooner than you think

These are not easy times to be a parent, preparing your children for the future. You wonder what sort of training will equip them for good jobs of the future, especially when artificial intelligence (AI) seems capable of carrying out many of the tasks done by humans. You also know that, on account of globalisation, they will face competition from highly skilled workers based anywhere in the world, who can do many jobs remotely.

Competition has intensified in both schools and the job market, with new technologies continuing to emerge. This means equipping our children with standard skills or simply training them for a particular field will no longer be enough, especially as those skills or pockets of training may get overtaken by technology and become outdated.