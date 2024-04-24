Taylor Swift is proof that how we critique music is broken

The way we digest new music needs to be fixed.

Within less than 24 hours of pop star Taylor Swift’s release of The Tortured Poets Department and her surprise anthology, the internet was flooded with an inescapable number of reviews. In the New York Times, Lindsay Zoladz said Swift’s 11th long-playing record is “sprawling and often self-indulgent” and “full of detailed, referential lyrics that her fans will delight in decoding”. But as a long-time admirer of Swift, I have to ask: Where’s the “delight” in staying up until dawn to finish listening to an album as if it’s a college paper we’re cramming to complete by the morning?