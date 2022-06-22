Targeted approach needed to boost digital literacy

The design and delivery of digital literacy campaigns matter as much as the content that is being taught given that age, needs and abilities vary.

Carol Soon, Nandhini Bala Krishnan and Shawn Goh
From bank scams and the Covid-19 infodemic to disinformation campaigns on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, we are besieged by false information. Governments, technology companies, academics and practitioners face the never-ending task of developing and refreshing their measures to tackle falsehoods in myriad forms and contexts.

There is broad consensus among policymakers, practitioners and academics that promoting digital literacy is the long-term strategy to strengthen people's resilience against falsehoods. Given people's varying needs and abilities, the design and delivery of digital literacy campaigns matter as much as the content that is being taught to them.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 22, 2022, with the headline Targeted approach needed to boost digital literacy.

