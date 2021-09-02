Taliban vs ISIS-K: Why the contest is so dangerous
Competition for influence and fighters depends on performance, setting the stage for more and bolder attacks
(NYTIMES) When President Joe Biden announced in the spring that America would withdraw its troops from Afghanistan by autumn, he spoke of terrorism threats - but never mentioned Islamic State Khorasan, or ISIS-K, the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria's affiliate in Afghanistan.
In threat assessments about Afghanistan as late as April, the director of national intelligence, Ms Avril Haines, barely brought up ISIS-K. On Aug 20, Mr Biden mentioned the group in a speech on the last-minute effort to evacuate stranded US citizens and vulnerable Afghans after the Taliban had overrun Afghanistan.