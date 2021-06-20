On My Mind

Taking the next step in this new normal

There will be a new set of Covid-19 measures tomorrow, a new dance so we can go on living our lives as best as we can

Assistant Life Editor
ST ILLUSTRATION: MIEL
  • Published
    35 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

My first swab test was less horrible than I had expected. There was the feeling of having water go up your nose, a sour sensation that lingered, mildly if persistently, for the next two hours.

I did not have Covid-19, nor had I been near anyone suspected of having it. I was, however, going to watch a play - The Year Of No Return by The Necessary Stage, part of the Singapore International Festival of Arts (Sifa).

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on June 20, 2021, with the headline 'Taking the next step in this new normal'. Subscribe
Topics: 