Taking the next step in this new normal

My first swab test was less horrible than I had expected. There was the feeling of having water go up your nose, a sour sensation that lingered, mildly if persistently, for the next two hours.

I did not have Covid-19, nor had I been near anyone suspected of having it. I was, however, going to watch a play - The Year Of No Return by The Necessary Stage, part of the Singapore International Festival of Arts (Sifa).