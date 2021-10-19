Taking that Squid Game quiz? Ad Tech is watching you

Digital consumers are being targeted by surveillance advertising. There are dangers in this. What protection is available here and overseas?

Chew Han Ei For The Straits Times
  • Published
    36 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

When we complete a seemingly innocuous Squid Game quiz to find out which character in the popular TV show we are closest to, we are also giving up more data that can be used to profile us.

When our friends also do the quiz and we interact with their results, we are giving up data about our relationships with like-minded people who enjoy the same content and are likely to be influenced by similar ads.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 19, 2021, with the headline 'Taking that Squid Game quiz? Ad Tech is watching you'. Subscribe
Topics: 