Taking that Squid Game quiz? Ad Tech is watching you
Digital consumers are being targeted by surveillance advertising. There are dangers in this. What protection is available here and overseas?
When we complete a seemingly innocuous Squid Game quiz to find out which character in the popular TV show we are closest to, we are also giving up more data that can be used to profile us.
When our friends also do the quiz and we interact with their results, we are giving up data about our relationships with like-minded people who enjoy the same content and are likely to be influenced by similar ads.