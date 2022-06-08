Taking care of the planet's health makes business sense for companies

We humans have created an amazing and ruthless contraption, capitalism, to trade goods and efficiently match supply and demand. The machine has produced exponential economic growth and lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty. But it has also brought about existential crises that threaten humanity. Our current economic system has two fundamental weaknesses: It's based on unlimited growth on a finite planet, and it benefits a small number of people, not everyone.

Humanity's consumption of resources can't continue at this pace, unless we find another planet.