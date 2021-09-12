For Subscribers
On My Mind
Take a break from food delivery apps and their hidden costs
It's convenient, it's a lifesaver for the busy and the less mobile. But once in a while, it's good for the eateries and the environment, and for your body and mind, to take a break from food delivery apps if you can safely do so.
When I received food delivery app discount codes, I gave them away as I didn't use such apps. This is even though I'm a fan of getting items delivered because the crazy convenience is like opening a magic front door or reaching into Doraemon's pocket to get what you want; and it's a lifesaver for the busy, and the less mobile.
But once in a while, take a food delivery break if you can safely do so. Here's why.