On My Mind

Take a break from food delivery apps and their hidden costs

It's convenient, it's a lifesaver for the busy and the less mobile. But once in a while, it's good for the eateries and the environment, and for your body and mind, to take a break from food delivery apps if you can safely do so.

  • Published
    34 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

When I received food delivery app discount codes, I gave them away as I didn't use such apps. This is even though I'm a fan of getting items delivered because the crazy convenience is like opening a magic front door or reaching into Doraemon's pocket to get what you want; and it's a lifesaver for the busy, and the less mobile.

But once in a while, take a food delivery break if you can safely do so. Here's why.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on September 12, 2021, with the headline 'Take a break from food delivery apps and their hidden costs'. Subscribe
Topics: 