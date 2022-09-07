Taiwan's military struggles to adapt as China threat grows

Historical KMT links have hobbled the pace of reforms as former defence chief questions Tsai’s understanding of the concept of ‘asymmetric’ defence strategy.

Kathrin Hille
The struggle to reform has taken on a sudden urgency as China is ratcheting up military pressure. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Taiwan's former top military official issued a dire warning last week. The armed forces lacked a clear strategy to defend the island against a Chinese attack and the president might not understand the conceptual thinking needed to counter that threat, said Admiral (Ret) Lee Hsi-ming, former chief of the general staff.

"Think strategically! Don't limit yourself to thinking about operational details!" Adm Lee urged the military as he launched his new book that argues Taiwan must refocus on the "asymmetric" defence strategy he introduced but that has been diluted since he retired three years ago.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top