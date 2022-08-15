Taiwan, Thaad and the South Korean dilemma

He should have met her. Should have discussed a variety of bilateral issues including semiconductors, North Korea, the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and joint defence readiness. And, most importantly, should have shared their common desire for peace in the Taiwan Strait and in the Indo-Pacific region. Instead, South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol chose to be out of town on vacation when United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Seoul earlier this month. Prodded by critics, he spoke to her over the phone. The presidential office underscored the length of the call - 40 minutes.

A protocol mishap was thrown into the mix. When Mrs Pelosi arrived at the Osan Air Base, nobody from the Korean side was there to greet her officially. Seoul explains it as a miscommunication between the Foreign Ministry and the office of the National Assembly Speaker, Mrs Pelosi's South Korean counterpart.