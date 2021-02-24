For Subscribers
Taiwan gets reassuring signals of steady US support
President Joe Biden’s White House dispels initial fears of a rolling back of Trump-era policies with a series of firm and measured responses aimed at showing continued backing for Taiwan in the face of Chinese pressure.
If Taiwan has been nervous over whether new United States President Joe Biden will downgrade relations with it after four years of burgeoning ties under his predecessor Donald Trump, it should be breathing more easily now.
The Biden administration's recent words and deeds should reassure the Taiwanese that there will be more continuity of the Trump administration's Taiwan policy than divergence from it.