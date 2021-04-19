Power Play

Taiwan chips loom large in US-China tech war

Taiwan’s outsized role in the semiconductor industry raises strategic questions of dependence on the island as a source of chips, which now power everything from smartphones to missiles.

Global Affairs Correspondent
This is the tech war between China and the US as the world's two largest economies battle for technological supremacy.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The world's biggest contract chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), is on a roll.

Its fabrication plants are humming at full capacity and sales are at a record high, with last year's sales hitting NT$1.339 trillion (S$63 billion) - a 25.17 per cent increase over the previous year. Its largest market is the United States, making up 61 per cent of its total sales, while China comes in second with a 17.45 per cent share of its sales.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 