Taiwan chips loom large in US-China tech war

The world's biggest contract chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), is on a roll.

Its fabrication plants are humming at full capacity and sales are at a record high, with last year's sales hitting NT$1.339 trillion (S$63 billion) - a 25.17 per cent increase over the previous year. Its largest market is the United States, making up 61 per cent of its total sales, while China comes in second with a 17.45 per cent share of its sales.