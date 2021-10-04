Tackling abuse of power at small businesses

The recent allegations made against BooksActually's founder Kenny Leck have foregrounded the many structural issues that make start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) vulnerable to workplace harassment and bullying.

Mr Leck's alleged abuses of power, according to numerous former employees in an article by Rice Media, include consistently hiring female staff much younger than himself; making overt advances upon these younger employees; denying or delaying salaries and depriving employees of formally designated breaks from work; and even taking steps to isolate his colleague and wife Renee Ting from her family members.