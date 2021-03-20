Suzhou and the history of Islam in China

This vibrant, wealthy city of 12 million people is also a repository of traces of the past, of a time when the religion flourished during the reign of various emperors

Alessandra Cappelletti
Above: The canal system of Suzhou played a vital role in allowing the city to become a wealthy commercial centre. What remains of "Islamic Suzhou" lies just outside the city wall to the north-west. Left: Chinese Muslims at a mosque in Shanghai.
The canal system of Suzhou played a vital role in allowing the city to become a wealthy commercial centre. What remains of "Islamic Suzhou" lies just outside the city wall to the north-west. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Chinese Muslims at a mosque in Shanghai. There is only one active mosque in Suzhou, Taipingfang.
Chinese Muslims at a mosque in Shanghai. There is only one active mosque in Suzhou, Taipingfang. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
The labyrinth of alleys and lanes in the old city of Suzhou hides a secret: historical fragments of the long history of Islam in China.

Regular stories in the international press highlighting the treatment of Muslims in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region tend to obscure the fact that Islam was once highly regarded by Chinese emperors.

