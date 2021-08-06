Sustainable plastics: An opportunity for Singapore

Recently on LinkedIn, a connection shared a post about their time in hotel quarantine in China. It was a lament - focused not on the inconvenience or discomfort of quarantine, but on the volume of plastic packaging they consumed during the two weeks of confinement. This was an individual who at home chooses to live plastic-free as far as possible, but the pandemic has taken that option away.

For me, the post was a stark reminder of how far - despite the power of personal choices - plastic will remain an inexorable part of modern life. Plastics, and the petrochemical industry which produces them, are also integral to the economy for Asia and particularly for Singapore.