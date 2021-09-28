Surviving sea-level rise

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warns that humans are unequivocally warming the planet, and that is triggering rapid changes in the atmosphere, oceans and polar regions, and increasing extreme weather around the world.

The IPCC's Sixth Assessment Report on Aug 9 drew on research by 234 scientists from around the globe. It looks at how the earth is changing as temperatures rise and points to the implications for the future. I was one of the scientists.