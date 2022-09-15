Survival, success and the sea: The importance of Unclos to Singapore

Singapore's survival and success are inextricably linked to the oceans. From its colonial history to its independence in 1965, Singapore has always been a vital conduit for maritime trade due to its strategic location connecting the Indian and Pacific Oceans through the Straits of Malacca and Singapore (Soms).

Today, Singapore is a major global maritime hub. It is the world's busiest container transshipment port, top bunkering port, has the fifth largest registry of ships and was recently voted as the Leading Maritime City this year. This is no mean feat for a young nation without a hinterland or natural resources and whose own leaders wondered whether it could survive as a viable independent state. It is in this context that the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos) has played a pivotal role in Singapore's development from maritime colony to maritime state. The treaty, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, continues to have enduring relevance to Singapore.