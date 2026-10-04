Surging ahead, China’s bigger, better batteries
It’s the world’s fastest-growing power technology – and Beijing is dominant.
Simon Mundy
On a production line in south-east China, machines paste a black slurry of electrode material on to a copper ribbon just five microns thick – one-20th of the width of a human hair.
Further down the line, a team of robots monitored by an AI quality inspection system will turn the strips into battery cells by cutting them with lasers, winding them into rolls and pressing them with a force equivalent to a 23-tonne weight.