Supply chains are breaking. They’ll rebuild stronger

Pick a single item from an array of shocks and you can see just how fragile global supply chains truly are. But combine climate change, decoupling from China, unprecedented technological development, wars, rising costs and labour shortages, and we now have an amalgam of catalysts that will change global trade for the better.

The pandemic is seen as the primary cause for many of the disruptions over the past four years. A halt to flights, factory shutdowns in China, and surges in demand for specific products broke supply chains.