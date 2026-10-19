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Sumiko at 62: I’m learning to care less – and finding more peace

With age, my emotional bandwidth has shrunk and I have become more selective in how I use it.

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Learning to step back from relationships that drain us does not have to mean becoming socially isolated, says the writer.

Learning to step back from relationships that drain us does not have to mean becoming socially isolated, says the writer.

ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO

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Sumiko Tan

I have always been a great worrier, not just for myself but also for those around me. I worry about the welfare and feelings of family and friends, and even strangers – foreign workers squeezed into the back of a pickup on a hot afternoon, the elderly woman manning the entrance to a public toilet, doormen at the hotels I stay in while on holiday.

Lately, though, I have found my emotional bandwidth shrinking. There is only so much emotional energy I have left in me, and I feel the need to ration it. My own life is already more than I can handle. I no longer want to be entangled in other people’s lives.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.