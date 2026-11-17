A personal colour analysis in Seoul challenged my assumptions, opened my eyes to new possibilities, and reminded me that colour rules are only guidelines.

I had been looking forward to my holiday in Seoul for months, particularly because the cold weather in October would give me a chance to wear my beautiful new winter coat. It is a belted coat with drapey shawl lapels in a gorgeous shade of camel. I had bought it especially for the trip.

The Korean colour consultant in Gangnam, however, shook her head when I asked her if my coat was a flattering colour for me.