Sumiko at 62: I used to wear colours I love, now I wear colours that love me
A personal colour analysis in Seoul challenged my assumptions, opened my eyes to new possibilities, and reminded me that colour rules are only guidelines.
I had been looking forward to my holiday in Seoul for months, particularly because the cold weather in October would give me a chance to wear my beautiful new winter coat. It is a belted coat with drapey shawl lapels in a gorgeous shade of camel. I had bought it especially for the trip.
The Korean colour consultant in Gangnam, however, shook her head when I asked her if my coat was a flattering colour for me.