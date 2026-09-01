Sumiko at 62: Ageing means loss. So what is there to be grateful for – and how?

Experts weigh in on what gratitude really is, whether it can improve our well-being, and how we can learn to practise it.

The science of gratitude, in its current form, is about 25 years old and relatively young, but there is already a substantial body of research.

So in the end, the treatment didn’t work and my pomeranian, Princess, died.

She had a relapse of a life-threatening autoimmune condition. I had known the prognosis wasn’t good, but some part of me had remained hopeful. For the four weeks after she first went to the vet, my emotions swung from worry to happiness (when her blood count improved), fear to hope.