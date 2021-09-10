Suicide survivors and lessons from a troubled life

On Sept 10 each year, the world marks Suicide Prevention Day. In the search for ways to prevent more tragic deaths, researchers embark on a heartbreaking journey with family members of suicide victims to find out the possible reasons for why they chose to end their lives.

It is impossible to prevent all suicides, says the writer. PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    1 hour ago
"I thought then that today is the day I want to end it," she told me.

"It" was her life, and she was my patient. Hers was a long illness, with origins in childhood history of trauma and neglect, with the abandonment of father and sexual abuse by a stepfather, of scarified arms from self-cutting, of wreckage of relationships, and multiple hospitalisations.

