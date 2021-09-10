For Subscribers
Suicide survivors and lessons from a troubled life
On Sept 10 each year, the world marks Suicide Prevention Day. In the search for ways to prevent more tragic deaths, researchers embark on a heartbreaking journey with family members of suicide victims to find out the possible reasons for why they chose to end their lives.
"I thought then that today is the day I want to end it," she told me.
"It" was her life, and she was my patient. Hers was a long illness, with origins in childhood history of trauma and neglect, with the abandonment of father and sexual abuse by a stepfather, of scarified arms from self-cutting, of wreckage of relationships, and multiple hospitalisations.
