Striking a balance in building HDB flats in prime locations
A different public housing model is needed to tackle issues of subsidies, affordability, fairness and speculative buying
"This is home, truly" - the lyrics of the National Day song Home are familiar to all. For Singaporeans, home is the place which anchors our emotional sense of belonging.
This includes the homes we live in and own, where we have raised families and built strong communities. Home ownership has always been a key national policy and foundation for Singapore.