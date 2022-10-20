Stopping Alex Jones and the lucrative industry of lies

Defamation suits can provide relief but more must be done to stop the monetising of falsehoods

A Connecticut jury has ordered Alex Jones to pay US$965 million (S$1.37 billion) in damages to several families for his egregious cruelty. PHOTO: NYTIMES

Zeynep Tufekci

Updated
Published
1 min ago
Alex Jones achieved the epitome of despicability and now has been ordered to pay for it. His lies – that parents of children killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 had been actors taking part in a government plot to manufacture a pretext for stricter gun control – were blatant. He did not subtly deceive through misleading framing or cherry-picked facts. He targeted parents of murdered children, who faced a barrage of threats; at least one family had to flee, moving away from where their child was buried.

Now a Connecticut jury has ordered Jones to pay US$965 million (S$1.37 billion) in damages to several families for his egregious cruelty, adding to a Texas jury award of US$49 million in August to another Sandy Hook family.

