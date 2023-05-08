Stop moaning about Gen Z grads – they might teach us something

PwC and Deloitte say new hires lack communication skills, but should these recruits conform to boomer workforce rules?

Isabel Berwick

By 2025, Gen Z will make up 27 per cent of the workforce in Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development countries, and rising. PHOTO: PEXELS
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
36 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

If there is one phrase guaranteed to get anyone in the office worked up, it’s “intergenerational tension”. These words conceal seething resentments, fears and plain old prejudice. It is a timeless story – as long as humans fear age and irrelevance, we will also fear the young.

These professional fault lines are often hidden behind a wall of basic courtesy, terrible HR “inclusion and belonging” jargon and lofty words about bringing our whole selves to work. But news last week that two of the Big Four consultancy firms, PwC and Deloitte, believe graduate hires have weaker teamwork and communication skills than previous cohorts has thrust the debate back into the open. PwC is asking experienced client-facing staff to become coaches for graduates. At Deloitte, new joiners will attend daunting-sounding sessions on “mental resilience, overcoming adversity and the importance of mindset”.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top