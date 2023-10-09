Stop being swayed by trends and buy wisely

When we’re willing to pay so much more for energy drinks and concert tickets, we need to ask ourselves why.

Joicey Wei and Cheng Kwang Hwee

The allure of the variety of celebrity-endorsed Prime drinks among teens has them paying more than $40 in the secondary market. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
3 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Trending among some Singaporean teenagers is a certain TikTok celebrity-endorsed energy drink. The allure of the variety of Prime drinks among teens has them paying more than $40 in the secondary market to indulge in sought-after flavors like “glowberry”.

What’s truly astounding? This very same beverage is available for a mere $2.50 at the official store. Similar to limited-edition sneakers which are in short supply, these teens have no choice but to seek other purchasing avenues in the secondary market, leading some to wonder about the true reasons behind these supply gaps.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top