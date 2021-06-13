Still much work to be done in fight against racism

A recent incident of racism in the heart of Singapore has left me deeply shocked. A young Indian and Chinese couple of mixed-race backgrounds were accosted by a Singaporean Chinese man on Orchard Road and abusively told to date people of their own race.

I am appalled because this is yet one more incident in a world unacceptably awash with systemic racism. I am appalled because this is happening in Singapore. I am appalled because I take it personally, as it strikes me in a deep place. My family history, and even my own life, has been a journey through the same racist discrimination displayed on Orchard Road.