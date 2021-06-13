Still much work to be done in fight against racism

My father's experience in colonial Britain shows how racist discrimination can be transcended when people connect at the deepest human level.

  • Published
    36 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

A recent incident of racism in the heart of Singapore has left me deeply shocked. A young Indian and Chinese couple of mixed-race backgrounds were accosted by a Singaporean Chinese man on Orchard Road and abusively told to date people of their own race.

I am appalled because this is yet one more incident in a world unacceptably awash with systemic racism. I am appalled because this is happening in Singapore. I am appalled because I take it personally, as it strikes me in a deep place. My family history, and even my own life, has been a journey through the same racist discrimination displayed on Orchard Road.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on June 13, 2021, with the headline 'Still much work to be done in fight against racism'. Subscribe
Topics: 