Still much work to be done in fight against racism
My father's experience in colonial Britain shows how racist discrimination can be transcended when people connect at the deepest human level
A recent incident of racism in the heart of Singapore has left me deeply shocked. A young Indian and Chinese couple of mixed-race backgrounds were accosted by a Singaporean Chinese man on Orchard Road and abusively told to date people of their own race.
I am appalled because this is yet one more incident in a world unacceptably awash with systemic racism. I am appalled because this is happening in Singapore. I am appalled because I take it personally, as it strikes me in a deep place. My family history, and even my own life, has been a journey through the same racist discrimination displayed on Orchard Road.