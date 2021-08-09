Still grappling with crypto basics? You're not alone

Society is split between a small minority of players with a PhD-level of understanding and a kindergarten audience

Gillian Tett
Working out whether a particular cryptocurrency is a Ponzi scheme or not demands a knowledge of computer science and finance and psychology or anthropology.ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
  Published
    32 min ago
(FINANCIAL TIMES) - In recent weeks, I have embarked on a journey that many investors have travelled before me. I put a metaphorical wet towel over my head and immersed myself in the world of cryptocurrencies.

It has been strikingly hard. This is partly because crypto, like any area of accelerated innovation, is a cultish place where insiders have extensive knowledge that defines them as a tribe. At present, society is split between a small minority of players with a PhD-level understanding and a kindergarten audience, with little in between.

