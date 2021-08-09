Still grappling with crypto basics? You're not alone

In recent weeks, I have embarked on a journey that many investors have travelled before me. I put a metaphorical wet towel over my head and immersed myself in the world of cryptocurrencies.

It has been strikingly hard. This is partly because crypto, like any area of accelerated innovation, is a cultish place where insiders have extensive knowledge that defines them as a tribe. At present, society is split between a small minority of players with a PhD-level understanding and a kindergarten audience, with little in between.