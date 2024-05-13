Steering AI to do good

Regulations and incentives must be put in place to thwart the misuse of AI and ensure it augments rather than replaces jobs.

Vikram Khanna
Senior Columnist
An AI system in a hospital helping nurses. AI can help by sensing when patients leave their beds, accessing records and more. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
May 13, 2024, 05:38 AM
Published
May 13, 2024, 05:00 AM
One of the most insightful comments I have found on deploying artificial intelligence (AI) comes from MIT professor David Autor, who wrote: “As we ponder our uncertain AI future, our goal should not merely be to predict that future but to create it. We should not be asking what AI can do, but what we want it to do.”

Singapore is pouring resources into AI. In Budget 2024, Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced that the Government will invest more than $1 billion over the next five years to develop AI capabilities, including by securing access to the requisite hardware such as advanced chips, growing the AI talent pool and developing a thriving AI industry, supported by research.

