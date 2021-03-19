Staying grounded about travel prospects

The adage that you never realise the value of something until it is gone has been felt strongly this past year. It is a sentiment that many business and leisure travellers can relate to, more than a year after the Covid-19 pandemic struck and effectively grounded the world of air travel. But the situation is looking up, slowly, thanks to the vaccine roll-out and the idea of "travel bubbles". Singapore and Australia are in discussions on just such a move, which, if it materialises, could see residents travelling between the two countries by as early as July this year. Other countries will likely be watching closely to see how the arrangements unfold before considering or embarking on similar plans, bilaterally or otherwise.

But key to any resumption of such travel will be how countries and communities continue to respond to the outbreak. Many other things need to also fall into place. Singapore, thanks to determined efforts by the authorities and a receptive society, is slowly but steadily emerging from the depths of the pandemic: community cases are low, and an organised vaccine roll-out has picked up speed. But elsewhere, things have not gone as smoothly. Australia has taken tough measures, but has barely vaccinated 0.5 per cent of its population. Hong Kong, with which Singapore has a now-suspended travel bubble, struggles to keep numbers down. Even disciplined societies like Japan and South Korea have seen sudden spikes.

Optimists point out, however, that in the main, the trend in countries is moving in the right direction for the first time in over a year. The stock prices of airlines, hospitality and tourism-related companies reflect an anticipation that such sectors are on the verge of recovering. In 2019, some five billion people got on planes to fly to business or vacation destinations. Last year, the number was less than 1.8 billion. Airlines collectively lost US$370 billion (S$496 billion) over the past year, airports another US$15 billion, while air services operators and suppliers lost over US$13 billion. The pandemic has been devastating for global air travel. It will take years for the industry to hobble back to 2019 levels.

Yet if nations can get their Covid-19 cases under control, accept the soundness and efficacy of one another's health protocols, agree to recognise "vaccine passports", and overlay this with quick-testing measures, travel could gradually return by the end of this year. The International Air Transport Association's forecast for 2021 is for a 50.4 per cent improvement on 2020 demand. Even so, that would bring the industry to just 70 per cent of 2019 levels. There are many imponderables. As countries like Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and Thailand inch towards opening up in a controlled and cautious fashion, the desire for travel will remain strong, but this must be grounded in reality amid the ongoing pandemic