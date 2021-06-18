Stakeholder capitalism is having its day in the sun

Growing up, Robin Pho would sometimes rough it out on field trips with his father, an entrepreneur who ran a gamut of businesses from timber to fishing, including building up Ponco, a specialist manpower agency for the oil and gas sector.

Family photos from the 1990s show a young Robin and his brother Roger, in shorts and slippers sans safety gear, with their father and uncle on the helideck of oil rigs. A childhood that includes visits to his father's home town Sorong in West Papua, Indonesia, honed a comfort in and love for nature. As a child, he wanted to save dolphins. At boarding school in Sydney, he started a project to plant 20,000 trees.