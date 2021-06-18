Home Ground

Stakeholder capitalism is having its day in the sun

Covid-19 is spurring a rethink of values and pushing businesses to go beyond profits to consider their impact on people and the planet. While decades old, stakeholder capitalism might see a new dawn.

Right People Renewable Energy founder Robin Pho (third from left) and his staff with Gangga Island Resort and Spa owner Iskandar Giusti (in black) in front of the solar energy system at the Indonesian resort. PHOTO: COURTESY OF ROBIN PHO
ST ILLUSTRATION: MIEL
Growing up, Robin Pho would sometimes rough it out on field trips with his father, an entrepreneur who ran a gamut of businesses from timber to fishing, including building up Ponco, a specialist manpower agency for the oil and gas sector.

Family photos from the 1990s show a young Robin and his brother Roger, in shorts and slippers sans safety gear, with their father and uncle on the helideck of oil rigs. A childhood that includes visits to his father's home town Sorong in West Papua, Indonesia, honed a comfort in and love for nature. As a child, he wanted to save dolphins. At boarding school in Sydney, he started a project to plant 20,000 trees.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 18, 2021, with the headline 'Stakeholder capitalism is having its day in the sun'. Subscribe
