Worsening China-Australia spat a concern

China announced last week that it had indefinitely suspended its high-level economic dialogue with Australia, blaming the decision on the "current attitude" of the Australian government towards it. While the move appears largely symbolic, it does signal that Beijing is set to tighten the screws on Canberra after having leaned heavily on Australian exports like wine and barley over the embarrassment it felt last year when the Scott Morrison government demanded a probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. Both being members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement, which is getting set for lift-off, this in some ways is a setback to the wider Asia-Pacific region as well.

China has been aggrieved over Australia's decision to cancel agreements under China's Belt and Road Initiative signed with Victoria state and to review the lease of Darwin Port, used by the Australian and United States navies, to a China firm. It also has taken a dim view of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, which groups the United States, Japan and India with Australia. The Quad, as it is called, is gathering momentum and many see in all this an attempt to contain China. Certainly, all four Quad members seem to have a shared assessment of the challenge from Beijing. Last year, their navies conducted war games jointly on both flanks of the Indian peninsula in a clear signal of their maritime priorities. Will Canberra blink?

Ever since China became Australia's top trading partner in 2007, Canberra has struggled with the dilemma that while it counts on the US for security, its prosperity owes much to the access that it has to the vast Chinese market. Beijing did not seem to mind that Canberra was part of the Five Eyes intelligence partnership involving the US, Canada, Britain and New Zealand, or that Australian soldiers were fighting alongside US forces in Afghanistan. In turn, Australia continued to welcome immigrants from China, tolerated the increase in housing prices that came from Chinese demand, and benefited from the influx of Chinese tourists and students in Australia.

However, much has moved since and Canberra has resolved its dilemmas in ways that Beijing may not appreciate. This includes a decisive tilt towards perceiving China as a threat. Beijing needs to ponder what this means and whether its own assertiveness, and its tendency to reach for trade sanctions all too readily, contributed to Australia adopting such a position. For its part, Canberra, which found alternative markets for its barley, needs to move carefully. While it is entitled to stand up for its interests, it makes little sense to antagonise a powerful neighbour without strong reasons. The spat is unfortunate, but the door is open for both sides to work on issues to bring their economic partnership back on track for the good of their nations - and the wider region.