The Straits Times says

Workplace safety lapses need fixing

Updated
Published
5 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Workplace deaths and injuries have reached worrying levels and it is timely that the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has announced a slate of new measures that aims to get companies and bosses to think harder about how they treat workers and keep them safe. The ministry has imposed a six-month heightened safety period during which, if it finds serious lapses such as unsafe workplace conditions or poor risk controls following serious or fatal workplace accidents, companies may be barred from hiring new foreign employees for up to three months. Chief executives may also be required to account personally to MOM and take responsibility for rectifications.

During this heightened safety period, companies in higher-risk sectors must conduct a safety timeout, which will be mandatory for the first time. This affects all companies in the construction, manufacturing, marine, process or transport and storage industries, as well as companies in other industries which use heavy or industrial vehicles, such as lorries and forklifts. The ministry also introduced targeted measures for the construction sector from Oct 1. These include a new harmonised set of disqualification criteria and a revised demerit point system. More demerit points will be issued for safety breaches. Errant companies with consistently poor performance will reach the penalty thresholds more quickly, after which they will be barred from hiring foreign employees for up to two years. The National Trades Union Congress has welcomed MOM's latest initiative and suggested ways in which the regulatory infrastructure could be strengthened further. The message must be clear: that every workplace death is one too many, and that too many have occurred this year - 36 already, compared with 37 for all of last year.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 03, 2022, with the headline Workplace safety lapses need fixing. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top