Workplace fairness still a work in progress

The report on Fair Employment Practices for 2022 released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) last week shows an encouraging trend of a slight decline in discrimination faced by workers and job seekers, but reveals that there are still gaps that need to be filled. Overall, 8.2 per cent of workers experienced discrimination at the workplace, down from 8.5 per cent in 2021. But the proportion of job seekers who faced such problems remains relatively high, at 23.8 per cent, even though this was a two percentage point improvement over the previous year. Age, race and mental health were the main reasons for discrimination among job seekers, while mental health topped the list in the case of workers.

The improvements reflect the success of existing mechanisms to deal with discrimination, which involve MOM as well as the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices, the National Trades Union Congress and employers. But it’s clear that achieving fairness in workplaces and recruitment methods is still a work in progress. Various forms of discrimination, both direct, like outright ageism and sexism, and subtle – such as job advertisements which require personal details unrelated to the jobs on offer – are still prevalent. Many companies also lack systems and processes to deal with discriminatory practices.