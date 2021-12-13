What Chancellor Scholz means for Asia

Dr Angela Merkel had helpful parting words for her successor Olaf Scholz, who became Germany's Chancellor last week. Germany may at first have been naive in some areas of cooperation with China, she observed in an interview, days before she left the position. But it should not sever all connections in reaction to growing tensions, she said. Mr Scholz, who cast himself as a continuity candidate in recent parliamentary elections, had promised voters that he would keep faith with Dr Merkel's policies. A key test will arise in Asia. New Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock already signalled a change in stance towards China under a "values-based" foreign policy that will be closely watched in the region.

If Ms Baerbock prevails, there will be a sharp departure from the pragmatism that drove relations between Europe and Asia's largest economies during Dr Merkel's 16 years in power. Ms Baerbock, a first-time minister hailing from Mr Scholz's coalition partner, the Green Party, has said she will put human rights at the centre of German diplomacy. The stance is laid out in a coalition agreement signed by the three parties last week as a prelude to forming the government. It mentions China a dozen times and says the bilateral relationship should be forged in partnership, competition and systemic rivalry. No reference to rivalry was ever found in agreements that undergirded Dr Merkel's coalitions. The document also offers support for Taiwan, asks for the restoration of the "one country, two systems" policy in Hong Kong and highlights alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang.